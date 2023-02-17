Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Trimmed by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 5.1% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.86. 2,101,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

