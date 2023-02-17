MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of MLTX opened at $18.01 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

