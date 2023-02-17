Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $302.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

