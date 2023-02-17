Monero (XMR) Price Tops $157.22 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $93.44 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $157.22 or 0.00660405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,806.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00420293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00544805 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00175256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00187844 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,241,372 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

