monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $169.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $132.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.31.
monday.com Trading Down 6.2 %
monday.com stock opened at $159.45 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $225.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in monday.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,057,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in monday.com by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in monday.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
