Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.50.

MHK opened at $116.02 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 386.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

