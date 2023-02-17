Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE:MHK traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.02. 489,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,887. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

