Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.50

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 290544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

