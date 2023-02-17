Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $172.31

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $172.31, but opened at $163.00. Moderna shares last traded at $162.45, with a volume of 1,253,253 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day moving average is $162.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,144 shares of company stock worth $88,017,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.