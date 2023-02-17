MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 6.7%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 1,171,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,183,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

MINISO Group Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

MINISO Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,785,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MINISO Group by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 805,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 445,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

