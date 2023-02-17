Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Major Shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca Purchases 312,500 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,427. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.