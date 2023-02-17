Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Director Purchases $20,000,000.00 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

MLYS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 240,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,427. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

