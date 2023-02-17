Mina (MINA) Price Hits $1.07

Mina (MINA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $902.42 million and $181.93 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 840,844,702 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 840,094,252.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.16478468 USD and is up 11.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $220,250,275.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

