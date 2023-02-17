MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Up 2.7%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.69. 84,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 127,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

