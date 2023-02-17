Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,366 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 195,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,018. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $588.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.