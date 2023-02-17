Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,366 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 195,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,018. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $588.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

