Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance

OUKPF opened at $10.95 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

