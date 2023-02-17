Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $402.87. The firm has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

