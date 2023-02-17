Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 423 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.89. The stock had a trading volume of 436,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.22 and its 200-day moving average is $241.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

