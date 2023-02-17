Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,685 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 131,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 333,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $51.21. 5,704,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,791,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

