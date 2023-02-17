Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,779 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.64. 806,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,087. The company has a market capitalization of $420.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

