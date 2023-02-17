Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,263 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Equinix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.47.

Shares of EQIX traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.28. The company had a trading volume of 85,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.46%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

