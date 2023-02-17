Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,121 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $175.78. 1,004,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,237. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $242.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

