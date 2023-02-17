Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.74. The company had a trading volume of 465,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

