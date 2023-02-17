Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $302.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,502. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

