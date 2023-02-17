Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 6,537,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,003,164. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

