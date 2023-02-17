MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 21,875 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,718,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

