MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.60 on Friday, hitting $344.11. 1,924,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,709. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $402.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

