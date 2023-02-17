MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.64. 356,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,996. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

