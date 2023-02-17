MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $77,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.48. 905,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $234.00 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.55 and a 200-day moving average of $339.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

