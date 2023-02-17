MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 3,108,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,691,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

