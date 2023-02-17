MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $26.50 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.01. 499,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,002. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,243,506 shares of company stock valued at $98,019,613. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.