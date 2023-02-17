MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,334. The firm has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

