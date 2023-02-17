MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $124.03. 1,717,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The company has a market capitalization of $192.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

