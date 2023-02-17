MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $193.15 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $193.15 million and $12.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $43.42 or 0.00177403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028243 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018725 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00218640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,482.80 or 1.00023597 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 39.59776295 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $16,925,484.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

