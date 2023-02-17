Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.20 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $27.20 million and approximately $826,722.75 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.01289668 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013932 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036254 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000530 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.01635669 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

