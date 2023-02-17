Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $73.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

