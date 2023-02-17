Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mercer International Price Performance

Mercer International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 177,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,455. The company has a market cap of $754.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MERC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Mercer International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

