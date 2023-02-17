MercadoLibre (MELI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,119.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,007.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $943.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MercadoLibre

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

