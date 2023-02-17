Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BORR shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.36. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 87.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

