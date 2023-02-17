Maven Securities LTD Purchases 4,900 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,128,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,440,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company's stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

