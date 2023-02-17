Maven Securities LTD Has $661,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.