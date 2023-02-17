Maven Securities LTD Buys 125 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $357.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.