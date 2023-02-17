Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 11,800 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 145.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,109,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,045,000 after buying an additional 1,130,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,647,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,645,000 after buying an additional 1,056,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. UBS Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

