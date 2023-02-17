Mattel, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Mattel Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.42 on Friday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth $35,094,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth $352,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,727,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,530,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Mattel by 41.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Articles

