MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Trading 1.7% Higher

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.90. 1,078,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,752,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
MasterBrand Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand
MasterBrand Company Profile
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterBrand (MBC)
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.