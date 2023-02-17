MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Trading 1.7% Higher

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.90. 1,078,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,752,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

