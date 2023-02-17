Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 0.4 %

MHH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,448. The company has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

