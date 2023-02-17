Masco (NYSE:MAS) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $56.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $55.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

