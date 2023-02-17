Maryland Capital Management Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,385 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $414.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $154.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

