Maryland Capital Management Sells 768 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.67.

ADBE traded down $9.44 on Friday, reaching $355.72. 1,085,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

