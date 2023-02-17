Maryland Capital Management Sells 2,655 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maryland Capital Management cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.72.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,911,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,615,359. The firm has a market cap of $525.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

